This dreary Humira ad transforms into a silly musical when a pianist plays along

Carla Sinclair

Pianist Brandon Ethridge, who we've covered before, is known for his "mini-musicals" – real, usually political video clips that he comically enhances with a piano accompaniment without altering the original audio (such as the Marjorie Taylor Greene propaganda below). But he strays from politics with this latest ditty that turns a depressing Humira ad into a frolicsome boy-saves-romance vignette. Funny as always.