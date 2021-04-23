Pianist Brandon Ethridge, who we've covered before, is known for his "mini-musicals" – real, usually political video clips that he comically enhances with a piano accompaniment without altering the original audio (such as the Marjorie Taylor Greene propaganda below). But he strays from politics with this latest ditty that turns a depressing Humira ad into a frolicsome boy-saves-romance vignette. Funny as always.
This dreary Humira ad transforms into a silly musical when a pianist plays along
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- brandon ethridge
- musical ads
- pianists
Out-of-tune CPAC National Anthem fixed by a piano accompaniment in many keys
After the CPAC singer murdered the National Anthem, pianist Brandon Ethridge brought the dead back to life by accompanying the song in the key of F, F#, G, and G –. Now it actually sounds pretty good! READ THE REST
10 wine and wine accessory deals that will make for a happy Mother's Day
By now, we've all seen the SNL skit. So at this stage, it's safe to admit that in many cases, there's often a multi-layered relationship happening between Mom and her vino. We don't feel qualified to delve into the deep psychological ramifications of the dialogue between mothers and their wine explorations. Suffice it to say, it's… READ THE REST
SwiftCV lets you build a professional website to help get the job you want
If you're attacking your job search armed only with your resume and a cover letter, you're leaving a lot of important weapons on the table. Consolidating all your job candidate information to a social profile like LinkedIn doesn't hurt, but the limits of those platforms don't exactly shine a full spotlight into all of your… READ THE REST
This $105 biometric wallet lets you keep a tight leash on your cryptocurrency
For those who spent years or decades with a billfold or a wallet, understanding how a cryptocurrency hardware wallet works can be a bit of a head-scratcher. That's partly because a crypto wallet doesn't actually hold your money, even the digital money that Bitcoin and other cryptos represent. No, your hardware wallet is really about… READ THE REST