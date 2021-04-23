Gentleman arrested after bragging to potential Bumble date: "I did storm the capitol"

Bumble user Robert Chapman wanted to impress a potential match on the dating app, so he bragged about his latest accomplishment. "I did storm the capitol," the gentleman said one week after the Capitol insurrection, according to The Washington Post. "I made it all the way to Statuary Hall." To which his Bumble target said, "We are not a match."

The unimpressed no-match took a screenshot of Chapman's boasts and gave it to the cops. Thus, Chapman, from New York, was arrested Thursday by the FBI "and charged with trespassing at the U.S. Capitol and disrupting official government operations by allegedly participating in the deadly riot," says the The Washington Post.

Incredulously, the bumbling rioter had also boasted about his criminal actions on Facebook, and even used a selfie from the insurrection as his profile picture.

A New York man, Robert Chapman, has been charged with entering the Capitol on Jan 6. The FBI began investigating Chapman after they got a tip from one of his Bumble matches. The FBI included the Bumble screenshot in the charging documents. pic.twitter.com/ctHHYk44a5 — Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) April 22, 2021

Top image by Blink O'fanaye / Flickr