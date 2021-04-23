Con artist busted for scamming 35 women for birthday gifts by pretending to be in a serious relationship with each of them

Takashi Miyagawa, 39, of Kansai, Japan allegedly scammed three dozen women out of cash and birthday gifts by pretending to be in a serious relationship with each one of them. Apparently his racket only brought in around $1,000 total but he is still under police investigation after the women connected with each other and reported him. From the New York Post:

In the most recent scam, the serial sex swindler told one 47-year-old lover that his birthday was on Feb. 22 — despite it actually falling on Nov. 13. Another victim said he convinced her his birthday was in July, while a third mark was fooled into thinking it occurred in April[…]

Miyagawa had reportedly met the single women while selling them hydrogen shower heads and other products for an unnamed company, and began each relationship under the assumption that marriage was in the cards.