Science fair: "Does your cat's butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?"

Tennessee sixth-grader Kaeden Griffin is answering the questions the world asks: Does your cat rub its butt all over the house?
He used an ingenious method to figure it out.
He ran his experiment by putting a non-toxic lipstick on his cats' anuses . . . and then keeping track of where that lipstick showed up around the house. And the results are:
Cats with long and medium hair didn't make any contact with hard or soft surfaces.
Cats with short hair didn't make contact with hard surfaces . . . but there were smears of lipstick on soft surfaces like the bed.