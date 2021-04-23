Science fair: "Does your cat's butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?"

Jason Weisberger

Tennessee sixth-grader Kaeden Griffin is answering the questions the world asks: Does your cat rub its butt all over the house?

He used an ingenious method to figure it out.

WRAT:

He ran his experiment by putting a non-toxic lipstick on his cats' anuses . . . and then keeping track of where that lipstick showed up around the house. And the results are:

Cats with long and medium hair didn't make any contact with hard or soft surfaces.

Cats with short hair didn't make contact with hard surfaces . . . but there were smears of lipstick on soft surfaces like the bed.