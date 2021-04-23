Seeking love, Capitol insurrectionist arrested

Robert Chapman thought his participation in the attack on the US Capitol would help him find love, instead a Bumble match turned him in.

Daily Beast:

It's one enormous act of stupidity to storm the U.S. Capitol. It's a whole other level to boast about it on a dating app to attempt to impress your matches. But, according to the FBI, that's exactly what Robert Chapman did. Court filings say the New York man was arrested Thursday after bragging about taking part in the riot to a deeply unimpressed Bumble match, who then handed the messages over to the police. "I did storm the Capitol… I made it all the way to Statuary Hall," Chapman wrote in the messages one week after the pro-Trump insurrection. His potential date wrote back: "We are not a match." Then the Bumble user contacted the cops. Chapman has been charged with trespassing at the U.S. Capitol and disrupting official government operations. According to documents, Chapman didn't only use Bumble to brag about his actions—he also changed his Facebook picture to a selfie from inside the Capitol.