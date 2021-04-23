The People have spoken: LeVar Burton to guest host Jeopardy

After a rambunctious fan campaign that included an online petition with 250,000 signatures, Reading Rainbow host and Star Trek: TNG actor LeVar Burton has been invited to step behind Trebek's podium for a week-long stint on Jeopardy. Other guest hosts will include journalist George Stephanopoulos and actress/author Mayim "Blossom" Bialik.

But who will become the permanent heir to the Jeopardy throne remains to be seen. Industry experts predict an announcement in the coming months. I have my fingers crossed for Burton. Watch his guest hosting run this summer, July 26 – 30th.