Tucker Carlson's college yearbook says he was part of the "Dan White Society." Dan White murdered Harvey Milk in 1978

Tucker Carlson's job at Fox News is more secure than ever, now that his college yearbook caption has gone viral.

Published when Carlson was 22, the 1991 yearbook says he was a member of the "Dan White Society" and the "Jesse Helms Foundation."

A man named Dan White, as you might recall, murdered San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay elected official in 1978. He also murdered San Francisco Mayor George Moscone.

Jesse Helms didn't murder anyone as far as we know, but he did run a senate campaign ad that said "White people, wake up before it is too late. Do you want Negroes working beside you, your wife and your daughters, in your mills and factories? Frank Graham favors mingling of the races," and "The government should spend less money on people with AIDS because they got sick as a result of deliberate, disgusting, revolting conduct."

Fox News viewers now know Carlson isn't just a money-grubbing phony. He's the real deal. But no one knows for sure which Dan White and which Jesse Helms Carlson was an admirer of, so we have to keep an open mind. For all we know the Dan White and Jesse Helms Carlson admired could have both been environmental activists who unfortunately had the same names as the infamous racists and homophobes. If that proves to be the case, Carlson will be looking for a new job.

From Snopes