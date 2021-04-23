Watch Debbie Harry and Kermit the Frog sing together

In 1981, the great Debbie Harry of Blondie joined the great Kermit the Frog on The Muppet Show to sing the latter's iconic song "The Rainbow Connection." Below are two other performances from that same episode. Open Culture quotes Muppets creator Jim Henson's son Brian:

…I was in high school and my father knew that Debbie Harry was, like, the biggest thing in the world to me. And he booked her to be on The Muppet Show during a vacation week from school and he didn't tell me. We went out to dinner the night before shooting and they made me sit next to Debbie Harry at this fancy restaurant. And I just remember this whole dinner I was just endlessly sweating and all I knew was that I was aware of Debbie Harry sitting on the side of me. I don't think I ever said a word to her, I don't think I ever looked at her, but she did a great episode, she's a great performer and she's a lovely lady.