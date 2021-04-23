Remember Line Rider? Here, someone has taken an unknowable amount of time and effort to synchronize three of these little sledder fellas to Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.
Watch: Synchronized Line Riders set to Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
- eine kleine nachtmusik
- Line Rider
- Mozart
- sledding
- video
