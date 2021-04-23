Watch: Youtuber designs his own Mandalorian 'whistling birds'

YouTuber Tech Forge is making amazing things, and his videos are fantastic.
Go check out the vibroknife as well!
YouTuber Tech Forge is making amazing things, and his videos are fantastic.
Go check out the vibroknife as well!
Tennessee sixth-grader Kaeden Griffin is answering the questions the world asks: Does your cat rub its butt all over the house? He used an ingenious method to figure it out. WRAT: He ran his experiment by putting a non-toxic lipstick on his cats' anuses . . . and then keeping track of where that lipstick showed… READ THE REST
Via Reddit What an amazing ride! READ THE REST
Robert Chapman thought his participation in the attack on the US Capitol would help him find love, instead a Bumble match turned him in. Daily Beast: It's one enormous act of stupidity to storm the U.S. Capitol. It's a whole other level to boast about it on a dating app to attempt to impress your… READ THE REST
By now, we've all seen the SNL skit. So at this stage, it's safe to admit that in many cases, there's often a multi-layered relationship happening between Mom and her vino. We don't feel qualified to delve into the deep psychological ramifications of the dialogue between mothers and their wine explorations. Suffice it to say, it's… READ THE REST
If you're attacking your job search armed only with your resume and a cover letter, you're leaving a lot of important weapons on the table. Consolidating all your job candidate information to a social profile like LinkedIn doesn't hurt, but the limits of those platforms don't exactly shine a full spotlight into all of your… READ THE REST
For those who spent years or decades with a billfold or a wallet, understanding how a cryptocurrency hardware wallet works can be a bit of a head-scratcher. That's partly because a crypto wallet doesn't actually hold your money, even the digital money that Bitcoin and other cryptos represent. No, your hardware wallet is really about… READ THE REST