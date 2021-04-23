An entitled, vapid young Karen "saves" a parking spot for her boyfriend at an Austin, TX shopping mall while another driver is trying to pull in. Karen, who is doing a weird flirty dance while acting like an asshole, calls the driver an "old bitch" and calls the cops on her. She claims that the driver hit her, even though by the way she's prancing around it doesn't seem to be true (especially since a security guard standing on the sidelines has taken the driver's side, and fruitlessly tries to get Karen to move). When the boyfriend finally arrives, he takes one look at the scene and keeps driving, but that doesn't stop Karen from acting like a mean fool. This was posted on Facebook by Dale Dudley, a radio talk show host in Austin on KLBJ who said he'd be open to having Karen on his show as a guest.
Young Karen blocks parking spot for her boyfriend, calls cops claiming she was hit by car
