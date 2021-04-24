If you are interested in monkeys, you might like the Monkey Posting Instagram account. Here's an example of a typical post: a bunch of curious little monkeys studying a crab.
Monkeys are fascinated by a crab
Missing Indonesian submarine declared sunk, all 53 aboard dead
Tragically enough debris has been recovered from the KRI Nanggala 402 to provide clear proof the ship endured a catastrophe and has sunk. No bodies have been recovered. CBS: The cause of the disappearance was still uncertain. The navy had previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to… READ THE REST
Watch as a swimming pool collapses into the garage beneath
Whoa! Where did all that water go? Into the parking lot below: READ THE REST
Songs That Never Fail To Make White People Beyond Turnt: A Playlist
It's like going to your cousin's wedding, without leaving the comfort of your COVID-quarantined home! (Except for "Don't Stop Believin'" because I hate that song with the fire of a million exploding suns.) Image: Shawn Burns / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0) READ THE REST
