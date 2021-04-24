These 10 massagers are all at Mother's Day discount prices this weekend only

Being a mom carries a lot of stress. A mom with young children. A mom with grown children. A mom with kids she sees every day. A mom with kids who make it for major holidays. It's all the same…because the worrying never ends.

Mom's got pressure points where the stress builds up, just like everybody else. As the perfect son or daughter, you can build up some major points of your own with one of these massagers, all now at up to 57 percent off their regular price as part of this Mother's Day deal.

And because Mom appreciates a value as well, you can tell her you used the code WELOVEMOM on each of these offers and got an additional 20 percent off the already discounted price. If she knows that, she'll stop worrying about your wallet at least.

It may look like a skateboard with a deck, but this hands-free, easy-to-use device can actually work magic on the soft tissue of Mom's back surrounding her spine. The Thorex Massager spreads the pressure over the whole back, hip, or thigh, limiting discomfort while still administering some focused relief. She'll thank you for the improved thoracic extension, the increased soft tissue mobility, and that realigned spine after this.

Whether standing or sitting, this mats can still get the job done of sore, aching feet. Made from high-density, performance grade rubber foam, this mat with the non-slip surface contours and textures to the foot for added safety and stability. And when it's plugged into a USB connection, this mat also delivers one heck of a foot massage, reducing pain from standing while increasing leg and foot circulation, all with a touch.

Mom doesn't have to be an athlete to reap the benefits of the Reathlete. Part air compression, part heat therapy, this wrap can really knock out aches and pains in the knees, ankles, and feet. Packed with advanced tech features, this massager sports three heat intensities, three different massage modes, as well as gentle rolling pressure to stimulate blood flow and fight inflammation.

This percussive massage gun doesn't just deliver powerful vibration right to your most aching muscle groups. With its insanely smart artificial intelligence chip, this massager actually assesses your muscle's reaction to the treatment, then automatically adjusts to match what your body needs. It also has 4 attachment heads and 20 adjustable speed settings; as well as an LCD touchscreen display for easy operation.

It's no bigger than a softball, but the Agility vibrating massage ball packs a lot into that tiny frame. Designed to treat small muscle groups, the ball delivers high-intensity vibration that penetrates deep into the muscles to release all that tension. It's also got four different vibration speeds to adjust the intensity to Mom's specific needs.

For all those keyboard warrior moms out there slaving away day after day over the keys, the Acu Palm is for them. The only portable, powerful desktop hand massager that charges via USB and works for up to 3 hours on a single charge, the Acu Palm sends heated compression massage right from the fingers down through the wrist. The unit even stretches hand muscles and joints to encourage blood circulation, with three strength levels so it'll always hit just right.

This one's perfect for Mom to just set by her chair. This 2-in-1 unit includes an advanced foot massager with advanced reflexology roller zones and airbag compression to work their entire foot region. Then flip up the hood and you've got a second massager, this one honing in on the calves and ankles for a full lower leg treatment.

Mom gets the full shiatsu treatment here as modern technology serves up just the right amount of pressure and heat to improve circulation. Backed by a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, this massager has toe-touch controls that bring just the right heat, pressure, and speed settings, as the message nodes dig deep to release tension and soothe aching feet. The whole unit is even compact enough to slide under a table and out of the way when not in use.

From muscle recovery to joint pain and stiffness to improved blood flow, this mini-gun is on it. The 70-watt motor can spin up a gentler 900RPM treatment or fire up to a full 3,200RPM barrage of deep tissue massaging goodness. The whole thing wears about 1 lb. and easily slips into any bag or suitcase for easy transport anywhere Mom will need some extra attention.

Here's a massager that keys right in on the neck, with a built-in speed controller for supreme management of Mom's particular neck pain. Between three massage modes and four massage techniques including tapping finger pressing, and kneading, users can get just the attention needed to improve cervical vertebrae health. It's also built for travel, so from the car to the bus to the plane, it's sized and ready to go.

Prices are subject to change.