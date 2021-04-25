Oklahoma state senator and former bible school dean very proud of his VP Harris blowjob joke

Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm, a former bible school dean tweeted that he thinks his blowjob joke about VP Harris is "hilarious" and that "your emotional opinions are irrelevant" when it comes to his wry sense of humor.

In his press release to announce his bill to ban paper straws, Senator Dahm said, "I've never met a single person who enjoys using a paper straw," he said. "They fall apart and turn to mush quicker than Joe Biden trying to string together a coherent sentence. They collapse like Mitt Romney under the slightest amount of pressure, and even with Kamala Harris, well, never mind.""

When a a KTUL, Channel 8 reporter asks Dahm what he meant, Dahm said, "In talking with some people, one thing that could be said is that, you know, you can't use a paper straw for a milkshake, but maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience… if you look at how she got her start into politics and different things, there's things that the media chose not to focus on for the longest period of time,"

When Dahm received criticism for the remark, he doubled down on Twitter: