Intruders entered Denny's at 2am. Made eggs.

In Evansville, Indiana last week, two individuals entered a Denny's restaurant at 2am, hours after closing. They made some eggs and then left. According to the police report, the suspects returned about an hour later and "made some more eggs." Curiously, the door was not locked. The restaurant suffered "a total estimated loss" of $1, the cost of the eggs that the suspects cooked. From The Smoking Gun:

After the duo made their second entry, a Denny's worker "arrived on scene, confronted them, and told them to leave." The report does not indicate how the worker became aware of the intrusion.

The suspects, who departed the area in an auto, were recorded inside the Denny's by surveillance cameras. If identified, the pair could face misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass charges, cops say.