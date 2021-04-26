In this 1967 televised confrontation, Hells Angel says Hunter S. Thompson's book is "sixty percent cheap trash"

The producers of this 1967 CBC news program sure knew how to put on a good show. It opens with a Hells Angel riding his loud chopper around a tiny stage, with Hunter S. Thompson and a moderator seated in chairs. Thompson makes a show of ignoring the biker but looking away and lighting a cigarette. When the biker dismounts, the moderator asks him what he thinks of Thompon's book Hell's Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs. "That book is sixty percent cheap trash," he says. The camera switches to the 29-year-old Thompson, who looks up sharply.

Throughout the interview the Hells Angel remains upright, leaning against his motorcycle, commanding the stage while a Thompson slouches in his chair, mumbling defensively.

The biker knows hows to win over the audience, which breaks out in laughter and applause when he says to Thompson, "I want to know why we didn't get the two kegs of beer you promised us."

Near the end of this segment, it becomes clear that the audience is populated with deplorable people who cheer the Hells Angel when he says "To keep a woman in line you gotta beat 'em like a rug once in a while, you know?" To which Thompson says "I agree."