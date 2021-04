Posted on his always funny Instagram without any commentary, Jack Black gets what we think is Covid shot, for all of us to witness. And then the hilarious side effect kicks in: blowing up like the Michelin Man until he transforms into a superhero of sorts – more specifically, a kind of Captain America, if Captain America were a dancer dressed in only a pair of skimpy spankies, brown slip on shoes, and white sports socks.

Via HuffPost