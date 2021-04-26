Burly maker man, Jimmy DiResta, seems to be able to fashion anything from anything. Case in point. In this video, he pulls a log from his stash, rolls it over to his outside workbench, and using little more than a chain saw and an angle grinder, carves it into an anvil.
Image: Screengrab
Jimmy DiResta carves a log into an anvil
