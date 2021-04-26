Ride a fractal curve into the void in Infinity Dive

In Infinity Dive, a free web game by keepeetron, you find yourself falling into a void containing a fractal curve. Using the pointer, you veer toward the curve as you fall toward it at ever greater speed. If ever you lose sight of the curve, you're dead. The curve comes at you faster and faster, but never gets closer.

a simple but gradually intense mouse-only game for LD 48 https://ldjam.com/events/ludum-dare/48/infinity-dive inspired by https://cutelifebot.github.io/sierpinski/

A perfectly-simple concept, executed beutifully, with similarly minimal yet merciless audio that rewards you for progress with more tension.