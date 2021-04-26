Inhale perfluorobutane if you want a voice even deeper than sulphur hexafluoride offers

It's widely understood, in the collective consciousness of the meme-anschauung, that inhaling sulphur hexafluoride is how one briefly attains an extremely deep and manly voice. But there is a gas that offers even deeper and manlier formants: perfluorobutane. Cody's lab:

"I breath in samples of sulfur hexafluoride and perfluorobutane which has nearly twice the density. I plan to do a longer more detailed video eventually."

If you missed the first season of Star Trek: Discovery and are curious about what went on with the Klingons, this video basically gets you up to speed.