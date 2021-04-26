This circular LED table lamp is eye-poppingly cool and can reset the mood in any room

Take a look at that lamp you've got on your bedroom nightstand. Or the one on your office desk. Even the one on the end table in your living room.

Odds are, it's…well, a lamp. While there's always a certain level of personal style that goes into room decor, the table lamp isn't often where we make our boldest aesthetic statements. More often than not, we go for function and hope that it doesn't clash with everything around it or take up too much space.

Of course, there are ways to make a statement with your table lamp. And the Nordic Mood LED Circle Table Lamp is more than just a statement. It's practically a manifesto.

At first glance, you might not even be able to figure out it's a lamp at all. With its minimalist circular design, you might think it's a humidifier. But once users fire it up and the interior LED ring bursts to life, casting a warm glow over your space for easy evening reading while protecting your eyes from harsh glare.

With four brightness levels, the lamp would be useful enough and stylistically cool enough to be worth it just based on those points. But in addition to the warm white light, this lamp can change its mood with seven different colors, from an intense red to an eerie green to a calming blue and more.

It's also packing six different lighting effect modes for setting just the tone you want in your room. From static light to a throbbing breathing mode, from a subtle color rotation up to a rainbow-infused fast-paced swirl pattern, this lamp throws out atmosphere to spare, even despite its spartan exterior.

Plus, this lamp is engineered to service users well into the future this lamp design seems to envision, sporting an expected lifespan of up to 35,000 hours.

Priced at $99, you can now add a Nordic Mood LED Circle Table Lamp to your favorite room in need of some new and different and save almost 15 percent off. That brings your final price down to just $84.95.

Prices are subject to change.