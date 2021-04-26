This full-spectrum CBD tincture goes right at sleep problems and right now, it's 20% off

If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, unable to get to sleep, it's an incredibly frustrating position. Right now, 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems. That translates to about 30 percent of adults over the age of 18 who are having frequent bouts of insufficient sleep.

For many of those who have trouble getting a good night's sleep, hemp-derived CBD supplements like a good old fashioned tincture have swooped in to offer assistance. And while studies on the exact impact of CBD usage are still limited, some studies have found that for those experiencing both anxiety and sleep disorders, CBD treatment helped almost 80 percent with their anxiety and over 65 percent with the sleep troubles.

With both science and anecdotal data starting to pile up, Common Ground has formulated their Rest Full Spectrum CBD Tincture to go right at sleep problems, helping sufferers fall asleep faster and have longer, more restful sleep.

Enhanced with terpenes that induce rest, relaxation and calmness, REST is an all-natural, safe means for tackling restless nights. It's created from full spectrum hemp extracts farmed, processed, and packaged in Colorado in small-batch formulations to maintain quality and effectiveness.

Each 50mg dose of this high quality tincture contains organic derived coconut oil, but no artificial flavors or additives, with enough lab-testing non-addictive cannabidiol to attack the sleeplessness.

It's got an earthy flavor with a subtle hint of lavender — and with just a single dose directly under the tongue about an hour before bedtime, users start feeling the benefits of the tincture absorbing directly into their bloodstream in less than 30 minutes.

The tincture includes the highest quality pure hemp extract with zero THC, so there's never any psychotropic effect, only the calming effects to bring a better sleep.

Each bottle should offer about a month's supply, which should be more than enough time to build a consistency of use and start leveling out the restless nights for even the most troubled sleepers.

Regularly $140, you can save 20 percent right now off the price of a 1500mg bottle of Rest Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, on sale for just $111.95.

Prices are subject to change.