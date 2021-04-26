I've been painting the interior walls of our house and have learned that it is easy to miss spots unless you have a very bright light. This inexpensive LED work light from Tacklife does the trick. It has two brightness settings and the brightest setting is like bringing the sun into my house. It throws a wide-angle beam and you can adjust the angle. I recommend not looking straight into it. The cord is short, so if you get this, make sure you have a 3-prong extension cord.
This super bright LED work light is great for housepainting
