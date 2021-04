I don't know what's funnier, these adorable goats learning to work a seesaw, or a person's laughter in the background. Her laughter is so infectious I found myself unwittingly joining in with gusto. Finally the tan goat, who goes by Alex, gets the idea and shows off its balancing skills by standing at the center of its new toy.

This video was originally posted at Tammy's Oberlin Hobby Farm on Facebook.