"This watering hole isn't big enough for the both of us."
Watch this turtle kick a lion out of his watering hole
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animals
- lions
- turtles
Who is mysteriously shaving other people's cats without permission in Virginia?
In Waynesborow, Virginia, at least seven cats have been mysteriously shaved without their owners' permission. There have been no witnesses nor clues of the rogue groomer's identity. From the News Virginian: Capt. Kelly Walker said cats owned by two separate Tree Streets residents have been shaved in the underbelly, groin and leg areas. He said… READ THE REST
Watch a crocodile enjoy a water slide
I wonder how many times it went up and down that day. (via DIGG) READ THE REST
The many-headed hydra is a real creature that regenerates itself and can live "forever"
Named after the Lernaean Hydra, a many-headed water monster of Greek and Roman mythology, the real hydra is a small fresh-water creature with incredible biological superpowers that enable it to regenerate and live "forever." Unlike the Lernaean Hydra, it doesn't guard an entrance into the underworld. We think. From KQED's Deep Look: Cut a hydra… READ THE REST
This circular LED table lamp is eye-poppingly cool and can reset the mood in any room
Take a look at that lamp you've got on your bedroom nightstand. Or the one on your office desk. Even the one on the end table in your living room. Odds are, it's…well, a lamp. While there's always a certain level of personal style that goes into room decor, the table lamp isn't often where… READ THE REST
The Satellite 2.0 is a powerful wireless speaker with a real world mission
Bluetooth speakers are everywhere now. Of course, now that those little black rectangles are popping up on every countertop, desktop, tabletop, and mountaintop in the world these days, the divide between quality speakers with the ability to deliver premium sound and their cheap, knockoff imitators with the amplifying power of a wet paper bag is… READ THE REST
This emergency survival and medical kit packs 62 potentially life-saving items for $44
A go-bag. A bug-out bag. A survival bag. It used to be that if you had a packed-and-ready bag poised by the door or stashed in your trunk, filled with essentials that you could grab and run with at a moment's notice, you were either an emergency responder, a journalist, or someone living in a… READ THE REST