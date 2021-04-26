What's going on inside a dishwasher as it runs through its cycle? Now you can see for yourself

Matt Mikka is an engineer who likes to look under the hood, whether it's the inside of a car, phone, or in this case, a dishwasher. He'd tried several times before to video the dirty work of a dishwasher as it runs through its cycle, but his cameras "never survived." Until he finally got it right with a a waterproof Insta 360 camera that he put inside a dive case for extra protection. He also used a GoPro. Watching the clean-up job from inside the dishwasher reminded me of when my parents used to let me sit in the car as went through an automatic car wash, getting to watch the process from the perspective of a small cog in the big powerful machine.

Via Laughing Squid