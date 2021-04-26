Woodpecker, perhaps tired of being ignored, shows plastic slide who's boss

Rob Beschizza

In this footage a woodpecker sings its song for a while, then falls to silence. It looks around a bit, then gives its plastic perch a few blasts of full-automatic pecking. Appleseed Outdoors writes:

We heard this flicker in our backyard. He has quite an unproductive hobby. A flicker is a type of woodpecker.

Colaptes auratus, if you're wondering.

Over 100 common names for the northern flicker are known, including yellowhammerclape, gaffer woodpecker, harry-wicket[citation needed], heigh-ho, wake-up, walk-up, wick-up, yarrup, and gawker bird.