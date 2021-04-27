An artist made new beer can designs based on the Pantone Colors of the beer inside

Spanish graphic designer Txaber made these very cool prints of beer can logo redesigns, each one labelled with the respective Pantone color that best represents the color of the beer inside. I'm an avid beer drinker, and I know that they come in different colors — but associating these drinks with the Pantone scale really gives me a new appreciation for the subtleties of all those golden-brown shades.

You can check out the full flight of beer color palettes at his website, or check out the embeds below:

They're also available as graphic prints (the artist says to contact him directly in you're interested).