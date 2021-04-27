CNN's Rick Santorum says "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here," then dismisses Native Americans

CNN employee and Christian theocrat Rick Santorum has made a lifelong career out of making white straight conservatives feel good about hating and fearing people who aren't white, straight, or conservative.

A speech he gave to the right-wing Young America's Foundation last week is just the latest example of his blatant supremacist philosophy. He said: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

"There isn't much Native American culture in American culture." Hmm, could that possibly because your heroes committed genocide against them, Rick?

From The Guardian: