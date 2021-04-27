Hackers say they will publish database of police informants

Hackers says they have compromised the computer networks of D.C. law enforcement agencies and have threatened to publish the names of police informants if they are not contacted within three days. The FBI is investigating, according to reports, which identify the culprit as the Babuk ransomware group.

It is not clear if attackers managed to lock police out of their systems during the breach. Babuk, a Russian-speaking ransomware group that emerged earlier this year, said it had downloaded "a sufficient amount of information" from the police department's internal networks, AP reports. Screenshots said to have been posted by the group on the dark web and shared on social media appeared to suggest it had gained access to information on criminal gang activity and police intelligence reports.

Nice week for a vacay, snitches.