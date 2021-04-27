Prepare to again "avoid the Noid" now that Domino's has an autonomous pizza delivery vehicle

Thanks to the fully autonomous vehicle Domino's is using to deliver pizza in Texas, the infamous red-suited, floppy-eared "antihero" that plagued 80's pizza commercials is making a comeback. The robotic car delivery service began work this week in Houston.

While the original commercials pitted the Noid against Domino's delivery drivers, he's now facing a new nemesis: innovation.

"The Noid is Domino's oldest and most famous villain, and the pizza delivery testing we're doing with Nuro's autonomous vehicle is exactly the kind of technology innovation that could provoke the Noid to return," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's vice president of advertising, in a press release. via CNN

Along with a new series of TV ads, the Noid will also be appearing in the newest "Crash Bandicoot" mobile game. Before all this, the Noid had made a few reappearances in media, including a FaceBook game to commemorate his 25th birthday.

Customers wanting to participate in the new system will receive their pizzas via an autonomous vehicle made by Nuro. The robot-car will send them text updates on their delivery and provide an access code the customer will use to retrieve their fresh pies from its mechanical insides.