These cool robotic and coding explorer kits can turn your kids into STEM-ready learners

STEM jobs are expected to increase to more than 9 million next year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With job markets still recovering from the COVID shutdowns and seismic shifts in scores of industries over the past year, it's no wonder that many parents are getting smart and deciding to get their kids on the right path now.

STEM toys are the perfect route for starting that process organically, offering children the chance to tackle math and science based subjects in both fun and entertaining ways.

Twin Science has been at the forefront of educational toys focused on STEM fields — and now, this Best Seller Bundle featuring both their popular Robotic Art and Coding kits can help pave that way for a child you know as well.

If you're buying for younger children, particularly in the 5 to 8 year old age range, the Robotic Art Kit is a stellar way to not only spark an interest in design and technology, but also jumpstart much-needed creativity too.

Artistic growth is right at the heart of this kit, offering kids the tools to make cool art, but by using hand-built robotic devices, including a fan, a slide dimmer switch, and even a simple power source. In this set, children make their own spin art on a spinner they build themselves, then fashion their own confetti cannon to test their skills. And if that sounds too messy, there's even a project here to assemble a self-made mini-vacuum for cleaning all that confetti up.

For kids a few years older from 9 to 12 years old, the Coding Kit advances their knowledge, helping them explore core principles of coding, engineering and electronics without all the hardcore tech-speak and impenetrable structure that can short-circuit a playful sense of exploration and adventure.

Even for a child that's never had any experience with coding or robotics, this collection will make them feel right at home. Projects in this kit teach the basics of computer programming, challenging kids to write code for a robot or automated vehicle that they build themselves.

With the accompanying guidebook, kids can start 50 hours of downloadable lesson plans that teach all the fundamentals. Some of the fun projects include how to turn a bundle of bananas into a working piano, how to make a piece of cardboard move like an earthworm, and how to turn any ordinary box into a tune-ready music box.

This instruction to a STEM career with the Best Seller Robotic and Coding Kit collection is a $114 value, but with the current discount, you can save over $35 off that price and get it now for $77.99.

Prices are subject to change.