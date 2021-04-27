Toxic Tucker Carlson compares kids in masks to "child abuse" and if spotted, "call police immediately"

Tucker Carlson has hit a new low, if that's possible, as he relates children wearing masks to child abuse. Hearkening back to the days of McCarthyism, he encourages his audience to call the police and turn folks in who are masking up their children. Of course calling police would be a waste of time, but that doesn't make his divisive propaganda any less dangerous or abhorrent.

"As for forcing children to wear a mask outside, that should be illegal," he says. "You're response, when you see children wearing masks as they play, should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid at Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you're looking at is abuse, it's child abuse, and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it."