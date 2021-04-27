Last year, Omni Hoverboards released video of their propeller-based hoverboard flying over water in a secluded area. The design is not unlike a quadcopter drone but, well, you stand on it. Above, someone was spotted tooling around on one above the busy streets of Los Angeles. Still no official word from the company on when it might hit the commercial market or at what price.
Watch someone fly on a real hoverboard on Los Angeles streets
