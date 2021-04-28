Aggrieved city councilwoman compares herself to Rosa Parks because she won't wear a mask

Jump to the 2:52:17 mark in this video of a recent Temecula, California City Council Meeting in which councilwoman Jessica Alexander lavishes praise on herself for being the Rosa Parks of maskholes.

"I think something we can all understand and agree with is that look at Rosa Parks, she was accommodated to the back of the bus, but she finally took a stand and moved to the front, because she knew that that wasn't lawful. It wasn't true So she took a stand. At what point in time do we? I'm getting to the point in time where I'm getting accommodated in my office. I'm getting pushed to the back of the bus. This is what I'm telling you I feel like. At what point in time do I come out and stand up and say I've had enough."

"For the last year, I've had to go around not because I wanted to always go around without a mask but the fact of the matter is, I cannot put it on. I will not put it on. So it's not that I want to be disrespectful. But the fact of the matter is when is enough enough?"