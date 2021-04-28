Bomb squad called in after jogger finds "hand grenade" BUTT it wasn't actually that

In Passau, Germany, a jogger noticed a clear plastic bag containing a hand grenade. Police brought in the bomb squad who determined that the grenade was actually a rubber sex toy. From the BBC News:

"After careful examination of the bag's contents, the officers quickly realised that it was a rubber dummy," Hauzenberg Police said in a press release.

"The bag was emptied and the contents examined. This turned up an empty tube of lubricant, two unused condoms in a tin and a USB cable." […]

"How they came to be there and why they remained there can only be imagined," the statement added.