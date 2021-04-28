Ted Cruz has displayed no respect for anything or anyone except Ted Cruz.
CNN catches Texas' Ted Cruz sleeping during Presidential address
College student wins settlement after being sexually assaulted by Harris County deputies for 11 minutes
Charneisha Corley, a college student in Houston, TX, area, was pulled over for a traffic stop in a Texaco gas station parking lot. Three female deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office stripped her naked, pushed her to her knees, jammed her head beneath her car, and forcibly pried her legs apart. They spent 11… READ THE REST
Texas AG threatens to sue the City of Austin to end its mask mandate
The City of Austin, continuing to follow CDC guidance and refusing to join in Texas' statewide de-masking, may be subject to a lawsuit from Texas. CBS News reports: Texas' attorney general on Wednesday threatened to sue officials in Austin and Travis County if they did not lift local mask mandates. The announcement comes after Governor… READ THE REST
After Texas lifts mask mandate, 'I hate it here' trends on Twitter
Yesterday, in the name of "freedom," Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting the mask mandate and opening Texas "100%." In his press release he said, "With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny." Should Texans also be allowed to… READ THE REST
