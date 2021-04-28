Fabric could hook you up with life insurance in just 10 minutes

It's easy to spend your 20s assuming that some of the finer points of adulting will just work themselves out over the course of time. You're so busy trying to start a career, find a relationship, and settle on exactly who you are and what you want to be that it's forgivable if some of the small, yet crucial elements of responsible life planning don't just happen overnight.

But when big life milestones hit, like the day you become a parent, it's now incumbent on you to start thinking a little bigger. That child's future well-being depends heavily on you – what would happen if you suddenly weren't there anymore?

Young parents and responsible adults have a lot on their minds, and nobody wants to think about the worst. But if the worst should happen, life insurance might be the only way your family has the financial support to make it through that horrible event.

Of course, even the thought of life insurance makes the eyes roll back for almost everyone, 20-something or not. Just the thought of the endless phone calls and medical exams and blood tests is another type of horror in and of itself.

Whether the idea of applying for life insurance makes you cringe or you're just super busy, Fabric was engineered to provide easy life insurance coverage without all that other policy stuff designed to make you crazy.

Unlike traditional insurance providers, Fabric isn't based on long conversations with an agent or endless paper forms. In fact, all you have to do to get started is go to the Fabric website. There, prospective users answer a couple quick questions about the length of the policy coverage term (10, 15, or 20 years) and a payout amount (between $100,000 and $5 million).

Once you've entered those details, you fill out an application with health and lifestyle information and then Fabric uses their automated underwriting algorithm to assess your risk factors. If you qualify, you'll receive an instant offer for a policy which you can adjust to fit your budget in just 10 minutes. It's that easy – and that fast – to get covered. And depending on the size of the policy, most customers can probably expect to pay anywhere from $15 to $50 a month for this protection.

What you didn't see included in that signup timeline is a medical exam. That's because there isn't one, for qualified applicants. Through Fabric's advanced analytics, they can offer users a policy without the higher rates charged by providers who don't require an exam. In some cases when their algorithm cannot approve an applicant, a medical exam is required – but it can be booked quickly and easily online at no cost.

Instead of waiting weeks to schedule, then go through a lengthy medical checkup, your life insurance coverage with Fabric can kick in almost immediately. And customers can feel secure in their coverage since Fabric policies are issued by Vantis Life, a subsidiary of Penn Mutual, America's second-oldest mutual life insurance company.

Unlike traditional insurers, Fabric assures you'll never have agents calling to try to upsell you. And when stacked side by side with other web-based life insurance companies, Fabric has a TrustPilot score of 4.8 out of 5, with more 5-star reviews than any of their competitors.

Fabric is available to all U.S. residents anywhere except New York and Montana.

Check out Fabric now, answer a few questions, and see how much it could cost to lock in life insurance benefits for your family in just 10 minutes.

Fabric offers term life insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC19-VLT2, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT. Coverage may not be available in all states.

*Issuance of coverage for term life insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval. Not all will qualify for coverage. Please see a copy of the policy for the full terms, conditions and exclusions. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of Vantis Life. Fabric Insurance Agency, LLC (FIA) is an insurance agency licensed to sell life, accident, and health insurance products. FIA will receive compensation from Vantis Life for such sales.