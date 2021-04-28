Man busted for trying to smuggle 36 birds into the US under his clothes for birdsong contests

Authorities at New York City's JFK Airport nabbed Kevin Andre Mckenzie, 36, for attempting to smuggle nearly three-dozen finches jammed into hair rollers from Guyana to New York City for birdsong competitions. According to NBC New York, "McKenzie told Customs agents that he was paid $500 to bring the birds to the U.S. and that he would be paid an additional $2,500 when he successfully exited Customs."

That may seem like a lot of finches, but it's just half of the number of birds that this smuggler on the same route managed to pack into rollers a couple years ago.