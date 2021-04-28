NY Post "reporter" resigns after being "ordered" to write fictional story about Kamala Harris

Writer Laura Italiano resigned from the NY Post after backlash from her made-up story, "KAM ON IN!" The article claimed that copies of Kamala Harris' book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, were part of "welcome kits" paid by taxpayers that were handed out to unaccompanied migrant children who had crossed the border, according to The New York Times. Republicans furiously ate it up, with Senator Tom cotton tweeting, "Now they're forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris's book to give to those illegal immigrants?" (His tweet has since been deleted.)

But, of course, the story was a lie.

From The New York Times:

In fact, no books by Ms. Harris were provided by government officials at the shelter, and the sole copy seen in the photograph that The Post published on its front page had been donated through a neighborhood toy and book drive for the migrant children, local officials told The Washington Post. Despite these facts, The New York Post initially repeated the falsehoods in a follow-up article falsely claiming that "thousands" of copies of Ms. Harris's book had been distributed at migrant shelters. The rise and collapse of the tabloid's false accusations about the vice president illustrated the speed at which political misinformation can be weaponized in the modern media environment. The Post later issued brief corrections, but only after its falsehoods had been amplified at face value by leading Republican lawmakers and cable news stars.

Yesterday, Italiano claimed in a tweet that it was "an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against –- was my breaking point." And although she was "sad to leave," she handed in her resignation.

An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021

It's been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid — a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I'm sad to leave. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021

Some Twitter reactions.

I mean, you've been writing this bullshit, toxic, tabloid drivel since the 1990's, your resignation now is hardly noble. Plus you quit because you finally truly and definitively got caught making shit up. None of this is actual "journalism": https://t.co/lENqY53xcr — Darenzia Elizabeth (@Darenzia) April 27, 2021

I understand you worked at the NY Post but you do understand honesty and ethics… right? You can't put the blame on the post when you signed your name to the story. The post is horrible, but you made your choice. — A Desperate and Despicable Dwarf. (@MountainbikerWI) April 28, 2021

So. Let's recap. You were forced to write lies. You did not "push back hard enough". The public caught you & called you out on your lies. THEN you resigned. Now you praise the pub that MADE you lie. Got it. Gateway Pundit & Daily Caller has a desk for u. — Kimmy FireQuacker Redhead Griswold🌊💙💙🌊 (@kimmeruwp) April 28, 2021

Sorry but there is no way you suddenly developed morals over this story- you were fired and would publish 100 more untrue stories if you could just like you've been doing for years — G. L. DiVittorio (@ginadivittorio) April 28, 2021

Lively and witty? I follow more reporters/journalists than I do politicians and celebrities. You will never be one of them. We live or die by the information hardworking members of the Fourth Estate risk their own lives to bring to us. You are not one of them. Find something else — Anne Allen (@AnneCelesteAL) April 28, 2021

Resigning now is supposed to make up for more than 20 years of having written for Der Stürmer of New York City? — Arun Gupta Coups Я US (@arunindy) April 28, 2021