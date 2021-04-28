This website has 17,000 3Dcscans of famous sculptures and cultural artifacts

Scan the World has thousands of high-resolution scans of statues, sculptures, and other 3D museum pieces saved in the STL format. You can upload them to 3D modeling apps or print them on a 3D printer.

To check it out, I uploaded the head of Michelangelo's David to Blender and threw a couple of colored spotlights on it.

Scan the World is an ambitious community-built initiative whose mission is to share 3D printable sculpture and cultural artefacts using democratised 3D scanning technologies, producing an extensive ecosystem of free to download digital cultural heritage. In making culture accessible, communities are encouraged to share their scans, stories, and creations with the goal to bring tangible heritage to the masses.

[Via Core77]