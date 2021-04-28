For all you soap whittlers (or wannabes) out there, watch these hands and their carving tools quickly transform soap into Godzilla and King Kong. This is the first video on YouTube's new The Workbench Show, with hopefully more to come.
Two bars of soap morph into Godzilla and King Kong
