Vice principal in New Jersey threw beer at diners filming his transphobic wife, now says he's sorry

Michael Smurro, a vice principal of a New Jersey middle school, is now apologizing after throwing beer at restaurant diners who were filming (see video below) his near-hysterical transphobic wife. The scene in the video starts with the woman marching up to a table of patrons and a nearby server. "There was a man pissing in the bathroom, in the woman's bathroom," she said. "She's a man, she's a man, she's a man," she repeated at least a dozen times during the 1-minute 42-second video. "How are you okay with this?"

Voices off camera told her to chill out, there were children nearby, she was "being inappropriate," and asked her to "Please take your hate elsewhere."

Smurro soon steps in and handles the situation by throwing a plastic cup of beer at the diners. "Here you go, pal," he says. "There you go."

According to HuffPost, he now "regrets" his middle school behavior.

From HuffPost:

Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County, said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that he regrets throwing his beer when he and his wife realized other patrons were filming them. "I allowed my emotions to get in the way of my normally sound judgement and reacted in a way that was inappropriate," he wrote in the email. "I do not condone violence or discrimination of any kind and should have simply walked away. I apologize to the person I threw my beer at and wish I hadn't done so. I apologize to anyone I offended." In a statement, the school district said "The actions shown in the video do not reflect our district's commitment to inclusivity, cooperation, respect, and non-violence… The Board of Education and Superintendent will respond to this incident in a manner that is appropriate and relative to the seriousness of the situation and that takes into consideration the impact this incident has had on the reputation of our wonderful district."