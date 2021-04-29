Colbert makes hilarious Biden montage (and dirty joke) after speech

President Joe Biden touched on a lot of topics in his speech to Congress last night, but there was one word he kept circling back to: "jobs." In fact, he said the word 43 times, according to APNews. And of course, Late Show host Stephen Colbert zeroed in on this (3:57) with a hilarious montage of every "jobs" utterance Biden made, followed by a dirty joke: "Oh, you've got to applaud. That's the State of the Union rule," Colbert said. "You give him a hand every time he says 'jobs.' In Washington, that's called giving a jobs hand."

Via HuffPost