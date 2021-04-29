Game camera modded to show slight perspective change when turning head. Beautiful immersion or vomitous oversimulation?

In this video, the camera configuration of the game Skyrim is modified so that instead of the camera's viewpoint and its pivot point being the same, the camera's viewpoint is moved a few inches forward—like our eyes are relative to our necks. The result is striking, and responses are divided between awe and motion sickness. Are you a "this is beautifully realistic!" person or a "this makes me puke!" person?

