Here's the trailer for Sweet Tooth, a Netflix series about a hybrid deer-boy

Mark your calendars for June 4 to watch the first episode of Sweet Tooth, a new series on Netflix based on the DC comic of the same name and executive produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey, Jr.

Years after "The Great Crumble" changed everything, a hybrid deer-boy forms an unlikely bond with a wandering loner. Together, they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the lush, dangerous world left behind, searching for the meaning of home. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth premieres globally on June 4, only on Netflix.



Executive Producer, Writer , Director & Co-Showrunner Jim Mickle on Sweet Tooth's unique world: " We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale. SWEET TOOTH is a new kind of dystopian story, it's very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there's beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it's important to keep faith in humanity."



Executive Producer, Writer & Co-showrunner Beth Schwartz on bringing the 2009 comic book to screen: "SWEET TOOTH the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it. When you watch SWEET TOOTH, you feel hopeful about the future."