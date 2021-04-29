Imprisoned Michael Cohen gloats after Giuliani gets raided by the FBI: "Rudy, I told you so!"

Disgraced ex-Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, says his parents always told him "it's not nice to gloat." So what does he do when asked about the FBI raid of disgraced ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani? He gloats. "I'm no longer the only one," he tells anchor Alisyn Camerota on CNN. He then adds, "…Rudy, I told you so. I told you so."

When Camerota asks what he actually told Giuliani, the home-bound prisoner says, "Well, what I told him is Donald Trump doesn't care about anyone or anything, and that he [Giuliani] will be the next one to be thrown under the bus. And that's exactly what's going to happen." Amen.