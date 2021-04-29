Placerville proud be called 'Old Hangtown'

In an effort to prove how confused a town can be Placerville has removed the offensive noose from its logo but has decided to maintain the nickname 'Old Hangtown,' as some ridiculous maroons find that it creates civic pride.

Town leaders have also reaffirmed the name "Old Dry Diggings" that reflects the lack of water available for early mining. The noose and 'Old Hangtown' refer to a past history of hanging folks.

KCRA 3: