Strange white orbs wash up on Argentina beach

On the lovely beach of Mar del Plata in Argentina, 250 miles south of Buenos Aires, thousands of white translucent orbs started to appear all along the beach this past weekend. These large pearl-esque objects were actually snail eggs. They are embryos of the carnivorous snail Adelomelon brasiliana, which lives near the coast of southern Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina and can grow up to 8 inches in length. Though it is not uncommon to find these snail eggs occasionally on the beaches in southern South America, this multitude is very unusual.