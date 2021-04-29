On the lovely beach of Mar del Plata in Argentina, 250 miles south of Buenos Aires, thousands of white translucent orbs started to appear all along the beach this past weekend. These large pearl-esque objects were actually snail eggs. They are embryos of the carnivorous snail Adelomelon brasiliana, which lives near the coast of southern Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina and can grow up to 8 inches in length. Though it is not uncommon to find these snail eggs occasionally on the beaches in southern South America, this multitude is very unusual.
Strange white orbs wash up on Argentina beach
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- argentina
- bizarre balls
- orbs
- pearls
- snail eggs
- snails
Terabytes of data leaked from an oligarch-friendly offshore bank
The Distributed Denial of Secrets Twitter account has published links to terabytes of data identified as raw data from the Cayman National Bank and Trust; Phineas Fisher (previously), the public-interest hacker(s) behind the Hacking Team breach, is credited with the leak. READ THE REST
Mark Zuckerberg to the governments of Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland and Argentina: "Go fuck yourselves"
Mark Zuckerberg has told the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, Argentina, Australia and Ireland that he is "not available" for a planned hearing on political disinformation and Facebook. READ THE REST
Lovely drone footage of a massive Argentine salt flat
Like most salt flats, Salinas Grande in Argentina has a short but glorious window where the skies open and deluge the desert with a thin layer of water. El Tribuno de Jujuy captured this lovely drone footage of the phenomenon. READ THE REST
Apple Enterprise Management comes easy with Jamf
The impacts of the new work-from-home model have thrown some ginormous curve balls at everyone. But if there's one member of your extended work family who probably deserves to be singled out for a little extra support and sympathy in this new world order, it's your company's IT person. More than half of Americans deemed… READ THE REST
The Refresh Memory Foam Pillow is breathable and wicks away moisture as you sleep
No pillow can guarantee you a good night's sleep. The average person sleeps with 2.2 pillows, according to the National Sleep Foundation — so by that logic, if multiple pillows could somehow do the trick, we'd all be getting our eight hours per night and resting comfortably. The truth is that the most important contribution… READ THE REST
This $60 wireless charging pad has 5 USB ports to power additional devices
If powering up devices was as easy as plugging your single device into its accompanying charger and juicing away, everything would be simple. But you and the rest of your household are likely laden down with an armload of devices, often with their own proprietary cables, connections, power needs, and beyond. The ChargeHub X5 Elite… READ THE REST