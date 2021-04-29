Sunflowers & strawberries & onions, oh my!

My daughter's overstuffed bowls of dwarf sunflowers continue to grow like mad. I have to water them every day or they droop because the bowls are just not big enough for that many sunflowers.

It is a lot of extra work for me, but they look pretty awesome.

My daughter also over packed the onion containers. Red onions are growing so well as to be forcing some of their mates out of the ground.

Strawberries continue to pop up a few at a time. The plants look to be headed to a larger harvest, however.

I love the shape of these.

I think the ladybugs chose the sunflowers as a breeding ground. Good luck for my garden!